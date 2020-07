A Buckley man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Monday night.

Police say the victim called 911 at a home on West South Street in Buckley.

During the call she told authorities her ex-boyfriend was threatening her with a weapon.

When police arrived at the scene they found the man on the porch and the victim inside, unresponsive and severely injured.

The woman later died.

The suspect is in Wexford County custody.