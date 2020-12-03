- Advertisement -
Brothers Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer Given New Bond Conditions

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 3, 2020
The request to lower the bond for both Michael and Wiliam Null was denied Wednesday by a judge. 

A judge ruled Wednesday over zoom to add a 10% cash or surety allowance for their $250,000 bond. 

The two are charged by the state with providing material support for terrorist acts and conspiracy to Kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. 

This change in bond comes after the judge originally declined to take any action. 

Six other men will face separate charges in a federal court for their parts in the plot. 

