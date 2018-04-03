- Advertisement -
Bridge Reduced to One Lane Until Crews Add Additional Supports

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 3, 2018
Starting on the 4th, drivers in Manistee County will want to plan for delays as a bridge is repaired.

The work is on the M-55 or Cooley Bridge, over the Pine River in Manistee County.

This is because MDOT says the bridge needs reinforcing.

Inspections and computer modeling found that bridge can’t maintain its current load carrying capacity without extra support.

But those repairs won’t start until the week of April 16th.

Until then, to keep drivers safe, MDOT is reducing traffic on the bridge to one lane.

This will reduce the traffic loads on the bridge until the repairs are made.

When crews complete the work the bridge will reopen to two lanes.

The bridge was built in 1934 and MDOT says it is not uncommon to have 80-year-old bridges requiring this kind of repair.

This fall MDOT plans to replace and reinforce additional components on the bridge, and next year the bridge will be repainted.

