Breaking and Entering Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Running From Wexford Co. Police
Posted On June 29, 2020
Police say two suspects responsible for a breaking and entering are now in custody.
A tip led police to arresting these two men Wednesday.
Authorities say the two initially tried to escape once they saw officers talking to a third suspect.
Police say, 27-year-old Jordan Joseph Lamont of Traverse City, attempted to swim the Manistee River and was later found in the woods.
The other suspect, 25-year-old Alex Michael Alger
of Traverse City, was located near N 9 Rd and Crest Lane after troopers received a 911 call of a suspicious male seen coming out of the woods.
The two were arrested and are currently in Wexford County Jail.