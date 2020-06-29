- Advertisement -
Breaking and Entering Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Running From Wexford Co. Police

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 29, 2020
Police say two suspects responsible for a breaking and entering are now in custody.

A tip led police to arresting these two men Wednesday.

Authorities say the two initially tried to escape once they saw officers talking to a third suspect.

Police say, 27-year-old Jordan Joseph Lamont of Traverse City, attempted to swim the Manistee River and was later found in the woods.

The other suspect, 25-year-old Alex Michael Alger
of Traverse City, was located near N 9 Rd and Crest Lane after troopers received a 911 call of a suspicious male seen coming out of the woods.

The two were arrested and are currently in Wexford County Jail.

