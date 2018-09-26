- Advertisement -
Brake Failure Causes Fatal Crash in Chippewa County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 26, 2018
One man is dead after catastrophic brake failure caused a crash in Chippewa County.

It happened on Monday afternoon around 3:10PM, when deputies were called to a fatal crash at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 7 Mile Road in Bruce Township.

53 year-old Kirk Mortisen from Sault Ste. Marie, was driving east on 7 Mile Road when he was unable to stop at the stop sign.

His brakes failed and he was stuck by a southbound vehicle.

On Tuesday, Mortisen died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was treated and released.

The investigation continues as more information is being collected.

