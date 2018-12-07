Watch
What’s On
View All 26 Subchannels
26.1 | MI News 26
26.2 | Antenna TV 26
26.3 | Laff 26
26.4 | Escape 26
26.5 | Grit 26
26.6 | Light TV
26.7 | Buzzr 26
What’s on MI TV 12
How to Receive MI News 26
Request MI News 26
News
Local News
State News
National & World
Around Our Area
Person of the Week
Events
Health News
Legal News
Transportation News
The Northern Camper Adventures
GasWatch
Cadillac Area
Manistee Area
Petoskey Area
Traverse City Area
Special Sections
Dancing with the Y Stars
Weather
Sports
Watch Games Online
Sports Broadcast Schedule
Order Season Box Sets
Contact Us
Contact Us
News Team Bios
Advertise on MI News 26
Antenna TV 26
MI TV 12
MI TV 12 Home
Program Schedule
Contact Us
- Advertisement -
Watch
What’s On
View All 26 Subchannels
26.1 | MI News 26
26.2 | Antenna TV 26
26.3 | Laff 26
26.4 | Escape 26
26.5 | Grit 26
26.6 | Light TV
26.7 | Buzzr 26
What’s on MI TV 12
How to Receive MI News 26
Request MI News 26
News
Local News
State News
National & World
Around Our Area
Person of the Week
Events
Health News
Legal News
Transportation News
The Northern Camper Adventures
GasWatch
Cadillac Area
Manistee Area
Petoskey Area
Traverse City Area
Special Sections
Dancing with the Y Stars
Weather
Sports
Watch Games Online
Sports Broadcast Schedule
Order Season Box Sets
Contact Us
Contact Us
News Team Bios
Advertise on MI News 26
Antenna TV 26
MI TV 12
MI TV 12 Home
Program Schedule
Contact Us
Home
»
Sports
Boys High School Basketball 12/07/18
Wyatt VanDuinen
Posted On December 7, 2018
136 Views
0
Watch Exciting Basketball Action Between Cadillac and TC Central.
Post Views:
136
0
Shares
Share On Facebook
Tweet It
Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez
December 3, 2018
Man Sentenced to Prison For Murder During Robbery in Kalkaska County
Remington Hernandez
December 4, 2018
Advertisement
Local News
Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Trains for Emergency...
December 7, 2018
MSP Sergeant Nearly Misses Herd of Deer Passing Roadway
December 7, 2018
Local Law Enforcement Joins in 3rd Annual Shop With...
December 7, 2018
Leelanau County Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic...
December 7, 2018
Traverse City Central High School Student Wins Congressional...
December 7, 2018
You are reading
Boys High School Basketball 12/07/18
Share
No Comment
Our Subchannels
Advertisement
Advertisement
© 2007-2018 Freelancer Television Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Press enter/return to begin your search