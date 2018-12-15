Boyne Falls Man Sentenced to Prison for Strangling Pregnant Woman

A Boyne Falls man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly strangling a pregnant woman.

32 year-old Ernest Sulkowski was charged with attempted assault by strangulation after an incident in Boyne City in July.

According to court documents, Sulkowski grabbed the woman and began strangling her from behind.

The affidavit says he squeezed hard enough that she nearly lost consciousness.

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of the assault.

Police responded and reportedly found the woman’s mouth lined with blood with of her teeth broken off near the base.

They also reported red marks and a scrape on her neck, which appeared slightly swollen.

Sulkowski, a former mixed martial arts fighter and trainer, was later arrested.

He has been sentenced to around one and a half to five years in prison.