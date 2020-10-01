Boyne City Woman Spearheads Project to Help Children Who Are the Victims of Crime

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post says Ashley Brown from Boyne City donated 31 Cuddle Bears for troopers to take on patrol with them.

Ashley’s husband, William Brown, is a trooper at the Gaylord Post.

Ashley received donations from several family members, co-workers, and from Usborne Books and More.

The Cuddle Bears are accompanied by a book titled “Cuddle Bear” which describes a child going through a tough or scary time.

The Cuddle Bears will be distributed by troopers to help comfort children who are the victims or witnesses of crimes.

“I knew the minute I saw this fundraising opportunity that I wanted to raise money for this program,” said Ashley Brown. “My husband and fellow troopers can help comfort children in our community during a difficult time and give them a new friend and a special book.”

Trooper Hebner, the Community Service Trooper at the Gaylord Post, says “These Cuddle Bears and our ‘Handle With Care’ program will work very well together.”

Handle With Care is a program that allows troopers to tell local school administrators one of their students had law enforcement contact and may have a tough day.

If you would like to learn more about this program, please contact Trooper Corey Hebner, Community Services Trooper, at the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post (989) 732-2778.