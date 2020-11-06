Boyne City Woman Sentenced for Drunk Driving, Judge Says Blood Alcohol Level High Enough to Kill Someone

A Boyne City woman will spend 11 months in jail for driving drunk for the third time.

Kelly Ann Woodard was arrested back in May of this year after having a blood alcohol level five times over Michigan’s legal limit.

The woman was convicted for drunk driving twice in 2004 and once in 2016.

Woodard previously was arrested in October but the case was dismissed because she was only sitting behind the wheel drunk and was not technically driving.

During sentencing Woodard, Judge Roy C. Hayes III said that Woodard’s blood alcohol level in this case was high enough to kill a person.

Hayes noted that in Woodard’s prior three drunk driving convictions, she had only served 27 days of upfront jail time.