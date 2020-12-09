- Advertisement -
Boyne City Teen Dead After Rollover Crash in Charlevoix County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 9, 2020
A Boyne City teen is dead after a rollover crash in Bay Township. 

Police say, Sunday night they arrived at the scene to find a teen driver who lost control of his vehicle and rolled multiple times. 

The passenger of the vehicle, now identified as Olivia Toorman, unfortunately, died at the scene.

The driver had to be hospitalized for his injuries. 

Authorities tell us speed is a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation. 

