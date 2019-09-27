Boyne City Students Join Global Climate Strike

At Boyne City High School Friday morning, a group of ramblers, taking part in the worldwide climate change strike.

By camping out in front of the high school entrance with signs and friendly greetings for their fellow students

Now, because they weren’t going to attend classes, by school rule, they did had to move off campus once classes started.

So, they walked a little over a mile away to set up in front of city hall and engage drivers on north lake street, while a light rain fell.

According to a recent Washington Post report, most of the leaders of these climate strikes are teen girls.

That’s not unlike Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who rose to prominence alongside the global climate awareness movement.