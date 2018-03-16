- Advertisement -
Boyne City Man Sentenced for Attempted Assault

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 16, 2018
A Boyne City man is headed to prison for attempted assault by strangulation.

The County Prosecutor says on November 24th of last year Kyle Cronin of Boyne City pushed a woman down to the ground.

He then put both of his hands around her throat while she was on the ground.

This caused her to have trouble breathing.

Cronin then hit her head on the floor several times, and held her down so she couldn’t get up.

Cronin plead guilty to the reduced charge of attempted assault by strangulation.

It is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Cronin was sentenced to 38 to 60 months in prison.

