Boyne City Man Pleads Guilty to Second Felony in Three Months

A Boyne City man plead guilty on the day of his trial for the second time in three months.

Justin Stolt, a 27-year-old plead guilty to felony flee and elude the day before his trial was to begin in Charlevoix County.

On August 24th Stolt said he knew that a state trooper was behind him with lights activated, but he refused to pull over.

And back in October Stolt had been in Court facing a charge of possession of suboxone. A jury had been selected, but he plead guilty before the first witness was called.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail and 24 months probation for that charge on December 1st.

Stolt had also admitted to providing heroin to a woman back in May.

Stolt plead guilty to that charge in exchange for a charge of delivery of cocaine to be dismissed.

He has not been sentenced in the delivery case or the fleeing case.

That will take place on February 23rd. The heroin charge carries a maximum sentence of 20-years in prison, and the fleeing charge has a maximum of 5-years in prison.

The Judge apologized to jurors, Stolt’s plea was not the result of any last minute deals and neither the defense nor the prosecution were to blame for them showing up only to have Stolt plead guilty before the trial began.