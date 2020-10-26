Boyne City Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Construction Crew Working on His Home

A Boyne City man is in jail after allegedly threatening a group of construction workers with a handgun.

The victims say they were doing a job on at the suspect’s home on Tomkins Roads when the he came out waving a gun threatening to kill them.

45-year-old Nathan Matts allegedly calmed down but got agitated again.

The workers say they were able to finish the job but Matts would have mood swings and they were too afraid to call police while they were there.

After further investigation Matts was arrested and found a .45 caliber handgun at his home.

Matts was taken to Charlevoix County Jail and was arraigned Friday.