Boyne City High Schoolers Join Global Climate Protests

Protestors in the nation’s capital, chanting “shut-down D.C.”…

One arm of a global effort that has countless thousands around the world today holding picket signs and returning to the streets, in hopes of forcing action when it comes to climate change.

That effort is a local one as well.

At Boyne City High School Friday morning, a group of Ramblers — taking part in the worldwide climate change strike…

By camping out in front of the high school entrance with signs and friendly greetings for their fellow students.

Now, because they weren’t going to attend classes, by school rule, they did had to move *off campus* once classes started

So they walked a little over a mile away to set up in front of city hall and engage drivers on North Lake street — while a light rain fell.