Boyne Area Charity “Talking Trash”

A local charity — talking trash.

Garbage that is.

The Boyne Valley Lions Club partnered with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and Project WAVE to curb problems with people pitching clutter into storm drains.

“Give a hoot to help others not pollute,” they say.

To make everyone aware, the group slapped more than 500 of these “don’t pollute” decals on storm drains across the Boyne City area.

The Lions Club, known for its charity work, including both physical help like this and community financial support.