Boy Injured After Getting Thrown From Motorbike in Wexford County

A teenager was injured in a motorbike crash in rural Wexford County Saturday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Trail 6, west of S. 7 Rd. in South Branch Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy from downstate was thrown from his motorbike.

He was flown to an area hospital shortly after with unspecified injuries.

At this time, deputies say the teen was not drinking and he was wearing a helmet.