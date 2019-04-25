Bovine TB Confirmed in Cattle Herd in Alpena

Bovine tuberculosis recently confirmed in a small beef herd in Alpena.

This is the 75th cattle herd identified with the disease in the state since 1998.

Bovine TB is a bacterial disease that for the most part affects cattle, but also is endemic in the free-ranging white tailed deer population in certain zones within the state.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development says it is crucial for farmers to prevent deer from having access to cattle feed, feed storage, or watering areas.

This especially in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties.

MDARD will now conduct a standard investigation.