Boon Man Arrested for Accosting a Child, Faces Charges for Criminal Sexual Conduct

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 29, 2020
A Boon man faces two felonies for accosting a child and criminal sexual conduct. 

Police say Christopher Woodbury had an inappropriate relationship with a child. 

The victim’s mother told police about the relationship, leading to police searching the child and the suspect’s phone. 

Woodbury was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail. 

He has a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on January 12th. 

 

