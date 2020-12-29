Boon Man Arrested for Accosting a Child, Faces Charges for Criminal Sexual Conduct
Posted On December 29, 2020
A Boon man faces two felonies for accosting a child and criminal sexual conduct.
Police say Christopher Woodbury had an inappropriate relationship with a child.
The victim’s mother told police about the relationship, leading to police searching the child and the suspect’s phone.
Woodbury was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail.
He has a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on January 12th.