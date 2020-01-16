- Advertisement -
Bomb Threat at Grand Traverse Academy Turns Out to be a Hoax

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 16, 2020
On Tuesday authorities from the Cadillac Post were dispatched to Grand Traverse Academy regarding a bomb threat.

Police say the Superintendent Coneset, said he received a call advising a former GTA student saw a concerning Snapchat post. The post was a selfie of a current 17-year-old GTA student and a former 17-year-old GTA student inside the GTA gymnasium.

Written across the selfie was “We have a bomb.”

The former student stated it was a joke AND THE other 17-year-old was interviewed at another location.

A K-9 was requested to sweep the building. No bomb was located and it was confirmed
to be a hoax.

