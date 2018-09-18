- Advertisement -
Mackinac County Deputies Recover Body From Lake Huron

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 18, 2018
A body has been discovered in Lake Huron near Mackinac County.

On Monday evening, the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible body near Evergreen Shores on Lake Huron.

According to deputies, investigators recovered the body of an adult man from the lake.

The body was then taken to Spectrum Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for an Autopsy and to be identified by forensic pathologists.

Details are limited at this time and we will update you as we learn more.

