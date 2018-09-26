- Advertisement -
Body Recovered From Lake Huron Identified as Pilot of Downed Plane

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 26, 2018
Officials have identified the body of a man that was discovered in Lake Huron near Mackinac County.

On the evening of September 17th, deputies received a call of a possible body on the Evergreen Shores of Lake Huron.

Using dental records, forensic pathologists have identified the man as 64 year-old Ronald Dague.

Dague  was the pilot of a plane that went down on August 31st.

He died from multiple injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

