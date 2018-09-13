Body of Missing Person Recovered From Mullet Lake After an Extensive Search

The body of a missing person in Cheboygan County has been found after an extensive search.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began searching Mullet Lake after a report of a missing person.

According to the sheriff, the person was reported missing from the Indian River area Saturday evening.

At the time, deputies believed the person was missing voluntarily.

But now, with the help of a sonar and cadaver dog, investigators located the body in Mullet Lake.

A dive team was then able to recover the body.

Sheriff Claremont says the goal was to bring closure to the family and foul play is not suspected.

An investigation is ongoing.