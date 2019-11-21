Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found in Menominee Michigan.

On Tuesday, Kristin Hope G Romoske’s body was discovered in the Menominee River.

During a search party near Stephenson island, local police, and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin’s DNR agencies found her.

She was last seen on November 8th.

She vanished after leaving her mother’s home in Menominee.

Her mom says she left with someone at her own will.

Police say, Gromoske’s death is still under investigation and more information will be provided soon.