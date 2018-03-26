Body of Missing Mackinac County Man Found in Wooded Area

The remains of the missing Mackinac County man were found over the weekend.

Raleigh Harrington was reported missing by his family on the 20th.

They had last spoken with him on the 16th and no one had heard from him since then.

After searching for five days on land, air, and over water, his remains were found on Saturday.

They were found in a heavily wooded area of Mackinac County.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

However, they are still actively investigating his death.