Boardman Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct for Assault Going Back to 2012

A Boardman man is in jail for a rape allegation that goes back to 2012.

Police say they were contacted by the victim’s mother who claimed her daughter was sexually assaulted by Robert Solo Jr.

After further investigation police arrested Solo.

He is currently in Kalkaska County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Solo is charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree.

He is due back in court August 31st.