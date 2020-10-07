Boardman Man Arrested For Sexual Assault, Child Abuse in Kalkaska Co.

A Boardman man is in Mecosta County Jail for sexual assault and child abuse.

Police say back in June they interviewed 41-year-old Robert Lee Martinson for allegations of secular assault.

Multiple interviews and further investigation led to the man’s arrest.

Police say several of the assaults happened in the Houghton Lake Post area.

Martinson now faces a slew of charges including, two counts Criminal

Sexual Conduct First-Degree and one count Second-Degree Child Abuse.

He was arraigned and remains in Mecosta County Jail.