- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Blue Angels Arrive at USCG Air Station TC for Cherry Festival

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 26, 2018
185 Views
0

The Blue Angles made their grand entrance Tuesday at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.

The Blue Angel’s spectacular airshow is of the many festivities the Cherry Festival has to offer this year.

Be sure to watch the free airshow from the shores of the West Grand Traverse Bay beginning this Saturday, June 30th through July 1st from 1PM-4PM.

For more information visit cherryfestival.org/AirShow.

Post Views: 185



Trending Now
Man Rescued From Lake Michigan After Falling Off Boat Near Manistee
Remington Hernandez June 23, 2018
Pit Bull Bites Woman, Charges At Officers in Cadillac
Remington Hernandez June 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Blue Angels Arrive at USCG Air Station TC for Cherry Festival
Share No Comment