Blue Angels Arrive at USCG Air Station TC for Cherry Festival

The Blue Angles made their grand entrance Tuesday at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.

The Blue Angel’s spectacular airshow is of the many festivities the Cherry Festival has to offer this year.

Be sure to watch the free airshow from the shores of the West Grand Traverse Bay beginning this Saturday, June 30th through July 1st from 1PM-4PM.

For more information visit cherryfestival.org/AirShow.