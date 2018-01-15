Blood Shortages Impact Munson Medical Center over Weekend

A severe blood shortage had emergency centers on edge over the weekend.

Multiple agencies were reporting that northern Michigan, including Munson Medical in Traverse City, were extremely low on blood supplies.

Blair Township Emergency Services reported the shortage Monday morning.

And in Leelanau County authorities were told on Sunday that due to the shortage at Munson any major traumatic incidents or accidents requiring blood would need to put Aero-Med immediately on stand-by.

They said the patients may need to flown to Grand Rapids.

However, according to Dale Killingbeck, Monday morning the hospital was able to restock their blood supplies and they are operating as normal.

Authorities say this highlights the need for donations and ask that anyone who can donate to consider doing so.