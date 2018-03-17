Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month

March is National Red Cross Month, making it the perfect time to donate blood.

The Red Cross was at the Agape Health Care School in Cadillac Friday, allowing people the chance to help save a life by donating blood.

According to the organization, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, and about 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily.

That blood goes to many different people, from those involved in traumatic accidents to cancer patients.

The Red Cross says at some point in everyone’s life, you’ll either need blood or know someone who does.

And the need for blood only goes up after storms and disasters, like the three nor’easters that pounded the east coast last week.

For more information about blood donation, or to donate blood yourself, log onto redcrossblood.org.