Blanchard Man Lead Police of Foot Chase After Fleeing Scene of Car Crash

A Blanchard man is behind bars after leading police on a foot chase.

Police say they first saw the suspect running away from a car crash in Evart Township Wednesday afternoon.

Police immediately began a foot chase and quickly arrested the man.

He allegedly had a suspended license and threw a plastic baggie with suspected meth while running from police.

The suspect was also wanted for multiple warrants.

Further investigation showed the man has no insurance and faulty plates.

He is currently in Osceola County Jail awaiting arraignment.