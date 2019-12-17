Blanchard Man in Custody for Crimes Linked from Attempted Arson

Authorities in Mecosta County have arrested a man who they believe is connected to multiple felonies committed on the east side of the county.

Take a look at your screen–this man Harley Raglin is now in custody for a slew of felonies ranging from arson burglary, attempt murder and arson of a residence.

Raglin was taken into custody after an attempted arson of a home in the Village of Remus earlier this month.

After further investigation police connected Raglin’s attempted arson to previous incidents.

He is in Mecosta County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.