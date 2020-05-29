Blair Township Man in Grand Traverse Co. Jail After Attempted Car Theft

A man has been arrested after a woman says that he tried to break into her car while at a Speedway Gas Station on US-131.

The woman says she saw the suspect, confronted him, and he then ran away and drove off in his own vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle on Franke Road and after further investigation police found the man was under the influence of drugs.

The 26-year-old Blair Township man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of an Unregistered Handgun.

The man was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail and investigation on the incident is still ongoing.