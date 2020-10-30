Black River Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

A Black River man is out on bond after a traffic stop in Alpena Township.

Police say they pulled over a car with this man, 44-year-old Aaron Andrew Long of Black River, in it.

During the stop, police say they found a tackle box with marijuana, baggies, dabs, suspected methamphetamine, and a scale.

Police arrested Long and took him to Alpena County Jail for possession of narcotics.

The suspect was arraigned on one count Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine/Ecstasy.

Long was released on a $20,000 cash bond and is due back in court November 18,2020.