Black River Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 30, 2020
A Black River man is out on bond after a traffic stop in Alpena Township. 

Police say they pulled over a car with this man, 44-year-old Aaron Andrew Long of Black River, in it. 

During the stop, police say they found a tackle box with marijuana, baggies, dabs, suspected methamphetamine, and a scale.

Police arrested Long and took him to Alpena County Jail for possession of narcotics. 

The suspect was arraigned on one count Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine/Ecstasy.

Long was released on a $20,000 cash bond and is due back in court November 18,2020.

