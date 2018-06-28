Bill Signed to Improve Veterans Services Across The State
Posted On June 28, 2018
160 Views0
Michigan veterans will now have better access to services under new legislation.
On Tuesday, Governor Rick Snyder signed house bill 5536 into law.
The legislation encourages Michigan counties to establish and maintain veteran affair offices through a new grant program.
A grant fund will provide grants to counties for their veteran service operations.
This law will also create “pre-approved requirements” that a county department of veterans affairs would have to fulfill in order to receive funding.