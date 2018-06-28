- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Bill Signed to Improve Veterans Services Across The State

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On June 28, 2018
160 Views
0

Michigan veterans will now have better access to services under new legislation.

On Tuesday, Governor Rick Snyder signed house bill 5536 into law.

The legislation encourages Michigan counties to establish and maintain veteran affair offices through a new grant program.

A grant fund will provide grants to counties for their veteran service operations.

This law will also create “pre-approved requirements” that a county department of veterans affairs would have to fulfill in order to receive funding.

Post Views: 160



Trending Now
Man Rescued From Lake Michigan After Falling Off Boat Near Manistee
Remington Hernandez June 23, 2018
Pit Bull Bites Woman, Charges At Officers in Cadillac
Remington Hernandez June 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Bill Signed to Improve Veterans Services Across The State
Share No Comment