Bike ‘Safe Passing’ Law Now in Effect Across the State

The bicycle “safe passing” law is now in effect across the state.

The law was signed by Governor Snyder earlier this year and creates a mandatory distance that vehicles have to be when passing a bicyclist.

That distance is 3 feet, but only when it is safe and practical for the driver.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, Michigan bicycle fatalities doubled from 2012 to 2016, increasing from 19 deaths to 38.

An analysis of crash data from 2010 to 2014 suggested that about one fourth of accidents involving bicycles and motor vehicles occur during overtaking and passing.

Now, the law hopes to prevent accidents like that and ultimately prevent fatalities.