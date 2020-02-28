Big Rapids Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Osceola Co. Crash

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition following a crash in Osceola County Thursday evening.

At around 5:28 P.M., deputies and rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Old US-131 and 1 Mile Rd. in Richmond Twp.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined that 26 year-old Teshia Yates of Big Rapids was driving north when she lost control and crossed into the opposite lane.

After crossing the centerline, deputies say Yates drove head-on into a pickup being driven by 44 year-old Patrick Bailey, also of Big Rapids.

Yates was killed in the crash and Bailey was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Another person in Yates’ vehicle was also injured but was taken to Reed City Hospital and later released.

Deputies report Bailey is now in serious but stable condition and weather Conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.