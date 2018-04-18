Big Rapids Police Searching for Missing Woman

Police in Big Rapids are asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

Crystal Louise Hawn was last seen in the Big Rapids area on April 7th.

She is a 27-year-old white woman, 5’2″ tall and weighing approximately 150lbs.

Hawn has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is investigating this missing persons case.

Anyone who has seen here, or with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the BR DPS at 231.527.0005 or Meceola Central Dispatch at 231.796.4811.