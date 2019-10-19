Big Rapids Police Ask For Help Locating Alleged Trailer Thief

Police in Big Rapids are asking for your help in locating a trailer thief.

According to the Department of Public Safety, they’re looking for the man pictured above.

Investigators believe that last Friday, a 2018 Yukon enclosed 6×12 trailer was stolen from Little Caesar’s.

They’re asking anyone to help identify the man, but they did not say if he is a suspect.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Big Rapids police at 231-527-0005.