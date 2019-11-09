Big Rapids Police Arrest Two For Counterfeit Money

Two people were arrested for using fake money in Big Rapids.

Police say counterfeit $100 bills were used at multiple businesses in the city.

And Friday, a pair of suspects from Chicago were taken into custody outside of one of the businesses.

According to police, the suspects had bleached $1 bills to make them appear to be $100 bills.

All bills had the same serial number on them.

Police are now asking any businesses with suspicious bills to contact them.