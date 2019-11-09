- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Big Rapids Police Arrest Two For Counterfeit Money

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 9, 2019
342 Views
0

Two people were arrested for using fake money in Big Rapids.

Police say counterfeit $100 bills were used at multiple businesses in the city.

And Friday, a pair of suspects from Chicago were taken into custody outside of one of the businesses.

According to police, the suspects had bleached $1 bills to make them appear to be $100 bills.

All bills had the same serial number on them.

Police are now asking any businesses with suspicious bills to contact them.

Post Views: 342



Trending Now
Search for Missing Grand Traverse Co. Teen Stretches into Day 12
Staff Writer November 8, 2019
Credit Card Fraud Suspect Seen in Multiple Counties: Police Need Your Help
Sierra Searcy November 5, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Big Rapids Police Arrest Two For Counterfeit Money
Share No Comment