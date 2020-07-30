- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Big Rapids Man Charged in Clare Hotel Shooting

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 30, 2020
214 Views
0

A Big Rapids man has been charged in the Clare Hotel shooting we told you about earlier this week. 

Police say this man David Wood, is responsible for the shooting and now faces two charges. 

Wood is charged with unlawful carry and conceal and firing a weapon. 

To give a recap the shooting happened Monday at the Quality Inn Hotel. 

Police were responding to a domestic violence call, and when they got there they say Wood threatened them with a handgun. 

Wood allegedly fired several shots at police. 

No one was hurt during the shooting. 

More charges are expected in the case.

Post Views: 214



Trending Now
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Big Rapids Man Charged in Clare Hotel Shooting
Share No Comment