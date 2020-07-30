Big Rapids Man Charged in Clare Hotel Shooting

A Big Rapids man has been charged in the Clare Hotel shooting we told you about earlier this week.

Police say this man David Wood, is responsible for the shooting and now faces two charges.

Wood is charged with unlawful carry and conceal and firing a weapon.

To give a recap the shooting happened Monday at the Quality Inn Hotel.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call, and when they got there they say Wood threatened them with a handgun.

Wood allegedly fired several shots at police.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

More charges are expected in the case.