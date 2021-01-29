- Advertisement -
Big Rapids Man Arrested for Home Invasion, Threatened to Sexually Assault Woman

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 29, 2021
A Big Rapids man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home. 

Police tell us Tuesday they got a report of a home invasion in progress. 

Authorities say this man Ryan Schmidtt broke into a woman’s apartment and refused the leave. 

The victim says Schmidt forced his way into her home and threatened to sexually assault her. 

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect before the situation escalated. 

He has been arraigned and now faces charges for Burglary with Forced Entry. 

Schmidt is currently in Mecosta County Jail and has a $75,000 bond.

