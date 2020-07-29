- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Big Rapids Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 29, 2020
207 Views
0

A 30-year-old Big Rapids man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping investigation. 

The investigation started after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man. 

Police found the sexual assaults had taken place at two different places over a two day period. 

The victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted. 

Police then arrested the suspect and took him to Mecosta County Jail.

Post Views: 207



Trending Now
One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash
Sierra Searcy July 24, 2020
Grand Traverse County Man Faces Several Charges After Beating His Parents
Andrea Ludema July 22, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Big Rapids Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman
Share No Comment