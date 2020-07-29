Big Rapids Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman
Posted On July 29, 2020
A 30-year-old Big Rapids man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping investigation.
The investigation started after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man.
Police found the sexual assaults had taken place at two different places over a two day period.
The victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted.
Police then arrested the suspect and took him to Mecosta County Jail.