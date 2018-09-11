Bicyclist Expected to Recover After Hit By Pickup Truck in Cadillac

A bicyclist has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck in Cadillac.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrived at the intersection of North Mitchell and East Pine Streets after a report of an accident.

The pickup truck, driven by a 58 year-old Cadillac man, had the green light and was making a right hand turn onto Mitchell Street.

The bicyclist had been riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he entered the cross walk.

He then continued into the path of the pickup truck and was hit.

The 29 year-old Cadillac man was taken to Munson Cadillac for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.