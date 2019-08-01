Bicyclist Killed in Crash on US-10 in Mason County
Posted On August 1, 2019
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a semi truck on a Mason County Highway.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says an 81 year-old Scottville man died from head trauma.
He was riding a three wheeled bike on the paved shoulder of US-10.
He tipped over as he was trying to get over a curb and when doing so he full under the trailer tires of a passing semi truck.
Law enforcement closed this portion of US-10 while crews investigated.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.