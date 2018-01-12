Betten Baker Purchases Godfrey Chevrolet Buick

New signs are installed as the Betten Baker Group purchased a local car dealership.

Joe Godfrey, the owner of Godfrey Chevrolet Buick has made the decision to sell after 38 years in business. He tells us that Cadillac will continue to be the home of the Godfrey family. His son, Evan Godfrey, and daughter Jenna Godfrey along with other employees will still hold their positions leading and assisting the loyal customers.

Selling the company worked to be an opportunity that was in the best interest for the Godfrey family according to Joe Godfrey.

“It’s a win-win situation that made sense for all.”

The new owner Betten Baker, is expanding adding more locations throughout Michigan. Godfrey Chevrolet Buick will be the company’s 14th location.