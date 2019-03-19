- Advertisement -
Beto O’Rourke Visits Michigan

Vic McCarty Posted On March 19, 2019
Democratic super star candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Macomb county Monday to fire up supporters here in the Mitten State.

O’Rourke spoke at the Hometown Heroes coffee house in Centerline, making him the first democratic presidential hopeful to visit Michigan this year

O’Rourke told supporters as president he would represent everyone, Republicans and Democrats alike and would not let “the perfect be the enemy of the good,” compromising, if necessary, to solve problems.

The 46 year old is now one of 15 democrats who’ve announced a run for the presidency.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also made campaign stops in Michigan on Monday.

President Trump plans a campaign rally in Grand Rapids at the end of March.

