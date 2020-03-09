Bernie Sanders Rallies in Grand Rapids Says, “Michigan is the Most Important State Coming Up on Tuesday”

Tomorrow Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their vote and yesterday Bernie Sanders made his way to Grand Rapids.

During his rally he made it clear how important Michigan is in the Democratic Presidential Primary Election.

Sanders said, “Tuesday is a very, very important day and Michigan is the most important state coming up on Tuesday. So I am here tonight just to repeat what Alexandria said a few moments ago and that is we need you to come out to vote or to vote early, we need you to bring our your friends and families and co workers. ”

The Democratic presidential candidate went on to say ” Tell your friends that your tired of them complaining about high tuition and student debt, lack of healthcare, and low wages, and unaffordable housing. Tell them to stop complaining and to stand up and fight back. So let us go forward on Tuesday, let’s win here in Michigan, let us win the democratic nomination, and together let us defeat Donald Trump.”

Civil Rights activist and leader Jesse Jackson also endorsed Senator Sanders yesterday.

He says Sanders’ progressive policies gives black people the best chance to catch up.

Jackson added, the Biden campaign didn’t reach out to him or ask for his support