Bergman, Moolenaar Seeking Tariff-Relief for Northern Michigan Cherry Farmers

Two of Michigan’s U.S. reps want more money for Northern Michigan cherry farmers, hurting as a result of the ongoing trade war.

Cheap imports from countries like Turkey flooding U.S. markets have dropped the price of cherries produced on American farms.

Congressman Jack Bergman last year requested the U.S.D.A. purchase $30-million in local fruit to offset what could otherwise be a major blow.

That effort, successful as of March, 2019, when the Agriculture Department announced the first of two $15-million buys.

Now, Bergman and Congressman John Moolenaar are doubling down and asking for tariff-aid funds approved by the Trump Administration to give Michigan cherry farmers a helping hand.

Our Wyatt Van Duinen sat down with Moolenaar Thursday.