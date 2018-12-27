- Advertisement -
Benzonia Man Arrested for Thefts In Manistee County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 27, 2018
A Benzonia man was taken into custody after a theft in Manistee County.

In September, troopers responded to a home in Copemish for the report that valuable power tools had been stolen from a garage.

Troopers examined the scene and spoke with neighbors who were able to help in identifying a suspect.

Searches were conducted and police reportedly found additional evidence.

Upon reviewing the case, the prosecutor’s office charged 32-year-old Brandon Grant of Benzonia with larceny in a building.

Grant was arrested an lodged in the Manistee County Jail on a $7500 bond was assessed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

